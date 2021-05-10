10-year-old airlifted to hospital after being struck by derby car
Oxford County OPP are investigating after a 10-year-old was injured when they were struck by a derby-style car on Saturday.
Police say the incident happened around 12:35 p.m. at a property on Brownsville Road in South-West Oxford Township.
Emergency crews responded to the scene and the child was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries.
The driver was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing and OPP say updates will be provided when they are available.