10-year-old boy dead following farm accident on Friday: Manitoba RCMP
Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
A 10-year-old boy died following an incident at a Manitoba farm site Friday afternoon.
Oakbank RCMP were called to the farm in the RM of Brokenhead, located about six kilometres south of Beausejour, at 12:15 p.m.
RCMP believe the child was attempting to load a garden tractor into the back of a pickup truck when it slid off the ramp and pinned him to the ground. Medical assistance was provided to the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mounties continue to investigate.
