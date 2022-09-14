iHeartRadio

10-year-old boy located after southeast Calgary disappearance

image.jpg

The Calgary Police Service confirms a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in a southeast neighbourhood has been located and is safe.

The boy had been last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Radcliffe Drive S.E., in the community of Albert Park/Radisson Heights.

The Tosguna Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service confirms the child was found on the nation by a citizen and brought to safety.

12