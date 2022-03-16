10-year-old child missing in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are looking for a missing 10-year-old child.

Jax Macedo was last seen around 3 p.m. Wedneday in the area of Alpine Plaza on Ottawa Street South in Kitchener.

Police say there is concern for his safety.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat with a pompom, grey jacket with green accents, grey pants with black stripes and black rubber boats.

