10-year-old dies after ATV crash outside Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
Police in Nova Scotia say a 10-year-old is dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash outside Yarmouth over the weekend.
Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to a report of missing child around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the child left a home in the Canaan area earlier in the evening for an ATV ride and did not return.
An RCMP officer found the child’s body about two hours later, according to a Sunday news release. Police say the ATV was found in a ditch along Plymouth Gentian Road in Gavelton, N.S.
Police say the child was from Coldbrook and was visiting the Canaan area with their family.
The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.
