10-year-old Edmonton girl featured in Middle Eastern commercial

A local girl was featured in a commercial starring a big time soccer player.

Ten-year-old Taleen Elseri was featured in a cellphone commercial starring Liverpool Soccer forward Mohamed Salah.

Elseri is seen in the commercial putting together a box of gifts and mails it to Salah to brighten his day in the spirit of Ramadan.

“It means a lot to me because it captures the spirit of Ramadan and I get to show some traditions,” Elseri said in an interview with CTV News Edmonton.

The commercial was filmed in Turkey.

Elseri said there was a casting call put out and she decided to give it a try. She was surprised and ecstatic when she got the part.

“I was really excited because I got to do a commerical with a famous soccer player Mohamed Salah,” she added.

To film the commercial she got an all-expenses paid trip to Turkey.