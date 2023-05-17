10-year-old girl asked to get into strangers' vehicle for 'treats,' Coquitlam RCMP searching for 2 suspects

The suspects in an alleged child luring attempt in Coquitlam last week are at large, and Mounties are hoping the public can help identify the pair.

On May 9, a 10-year-old was walking home from Panorama Heights Elementary school around 3:21 p.m. when she was approached by two women she did not know and asked to get into their vehicle for “treats,” Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

The interaction happened in the area of Robson and Purcell drives at a time when a bylaw officer with the City of Coquitlam was nearby, according to police.

Mounties say the girl ran from the scene and found the bylaw officer, who is being applauded for “providing quick assistance and safety during this concerning incident.”

According to the release, the suspects fled the scene and were driving a four-door grey sedan “with scratches along the passenger side.”

Both of the women are being described as middle-aged, and police say one of the suspects has “ginger-coloured” hair.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have video of it are being asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2023-11886.

Police are also looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect vehicle in the area of Hockaday Street and Robson Drive between 3 p.m. and 3: 30 pm. on Tuesday, May 9.