10-year-old girl critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan
A 10-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Thornhill Woods area in Vaughan.
The girl was struck on Pleasant Ridge Avenue, between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, at around 10:45 a.m. She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries by paramedics.
According to York Regional Police, the girl was struck by a white Hyundai Santa Fe being driven by a 33-year-old driver, who remained at the scene.
“The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area, are being asked to please come forward,” police said in a release.
Police did not say where exactly the girl was when she was struck.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.
