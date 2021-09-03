10-year-old girl dies in hospital after being hit by car in Vaughan
A 10-year-old girl has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vaughan earlier this week.
The girl was struck on Pleasant Ridge Avenue, between Basie Gate and Coltrane Drive, at around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 1, and was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
In a news release on Friday, York Regional Police confirmed the girl died in hospital on Thursday evening.
The girl was struck by a white Hyundai Santa Fe being driven by a 33-year-old driver, who remained at the scene, police said.
“The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area, are being asked to please come forward,” police said Friday.
Police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the incident to contact investigators.
With files from CP24's Joshua Freeman.
-
Manitoba to recognize National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThe Province of Manitoba announced it will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to commemorate the history and trauma caused by residential schools.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final case update of the weekBritish Columbia health officials will provide their final COVID-19 update before the long weekend on Friday.
-
City of Ottawa makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for employeesThe new policy will require all employees, contractors, students and volunteers at the city to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
-
Missing Meaford man found safe after extensive OPP searchPolice say a Meaford man reported missing in the early morning hours on Friday has been found safe.
-
-
Vaccine cards in B.C.: Researcher says mandate could lead to social, financial implications for someIn a couple weeks, the lives of B.C. residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 could change drastically, with proof of shots required to enter many non-essential businesses.
-
Man missing after camp catches fire during overnight camping trip on remote N.S. island: RCMPYarmouth Rural RCMP is searching for a missing man after his camp caught fire on a remote island near Little River Harbour, N.S.
-
Driver charged in hit-and-run crash involving child on bike: WRPSPolice have charged a Woodstock man who allegedly hit a child riding a bike in Kitchener earlier this week.
-
Green space now open around Dinny the dinosaur at the Calgary ZooRestoration work is now complete on Dinny, a larger than life brontosaurus at the Calgary Zoo, along with a green space visitors can gather at under the sculpture's watchful gaze.