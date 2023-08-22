10-year-old girls approached by ‘suspicious’ stranger at Calgary playground

Calgary police are investigating after two young girls were approached by a stranger while playing in a park in Marlborough on Monday.

The incident, which police describe as "suspicious," happened at the St. Mark School playground, located at 4589 Marbank Dr. N.E., between 3 and 4:30 p.m.

Police say the man showed the 10-year-old girls a picture and made an "inappropriate comment to them."

The girls left the park immediately and returned home to tell their parents, who called police.

“In this case, these girls did everything right," said Acting Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart in a Tuesday news release. "This serves as a good reminder for all parents to make sure that their children know what to do if they are approached by someone with ill intentions."

The man is described as 60 to 70 years old with a white beard, grey hair and balding above his ears.

Police are collecting CCTV footage from the area and are asking anyone who may have information on the incident or video to contact them by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.