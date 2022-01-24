iHeartRadio

10-year-old Maskwacis girl found 'safe:' RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP are seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 10-year-old Teairah Northwest. (Source: RCMP)

Maskwacis RCMP are no longer asking for the public’s help in finding a young girl.

Ten-year-old Teairah Northwest was "located safe," Mounties said in an update Tuesday morning, hours after putting out a notice the night before. 

No other details were provided. 

12