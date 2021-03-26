100,00 vaccinated: Island Health says 13 per cent of Vancouver Island region has received COVID-19 vaccine

More than 100,000 residents of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands have now received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a statement from Island Health celebrating the milestone Friday.

The health authority says the 100,000th dose was administered Friday morning. Approximately 13 per cent of residents in the Island Health region have now been vaccinated.

“This has been the largest and most complex immunization effort in the history of our province,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health’s chief medical health officer.

“I am so proud of the unprecedented work undertaken by our teams and partners,” Stanwick added. “I’m optimistic for what this milestone represents in our collective fight against COVID-19.”

The health authority administered its first COVID-19 vaccine three months ago. The first round of vaccines were given to Victoria health-care workers on Dec. 22.

Indigenous people aged 65 and older and non-Indigenous people aged 90 and over began receiving vaccines in community clinics on March 15.

The health authority says more than 11,500 doses have been administered to people in approximately 50 First Nations communities.

“First Nations communities across Vancouver Island and beyond have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, highlighting the importance of providing protection through immunization,” said Dr. Shannon McDonald, acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority.

“We are so thankful to the First Nations communities who have and continue to play a critical role in this vaccination effort,” McDonald added. “This milestone would not have been achieved without your efforts.”

The health authority reaffirmed Friday that everyone who is eligible will be able to receive a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before July 1.