$100,000 accidental fire in Essex


Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a house fire in Essex on Oct. 16, 2022. (Source: Essex Fire $ Rescue)

Crews were on scene around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Erie Road after working smoke alarms alerted the home owners.

According to Essex fire, everybody was able to get out of the home safely.

The cause has been listed as accidental due to cooking.

