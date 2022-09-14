iHeartRadio

$100,000 cash, cocaine seized during search of Orillia residence: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police display evidence allegedly seized during a search of a residence in Orillia, Ont., on Sept. 2, 2022. (Supplied)

An Orillia resident faces several charges following a police search that allegedly resulted in the seizure of drugs and $100,000 in cash.  

Officers with the Orillia OPP detachment searched a residence in the city's southwest end on Sept. 2 and said they seized the money and over 300 grams of cocaine, among other items.

Police charged the 20-year-old local with multiple offences, including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon, and failing to comply with a release order.

