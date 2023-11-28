$100,000 study approved for Jackson Park bandshell

City council will consult the community concerning the future of the derelict Jackson Park bandshell.

“I can’t understand why it sits in rubbish like it is not important to anyone,” said Lala talbot.

Members of Windsor’s Black community spoke before council Monday night about the historic importance of the facility, which has hosted the likes of Martin Luther King Junior and Eleanor Roosevelt.

A narrow vote saw council move forward with a plan to consult the public and study the project.

The cost is expected to be about $100,000.

The land in front of the band shell belongs to the public school board.