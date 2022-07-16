100 days until election day: What you need to know about Ottawa municipal's election

With 100 days left until Ottawa residents head to the polls to vote in the 2022 municipal election, there are 10 candidates running for mayor, seven elected officials not seeking re-election and six councillors currently running unopposed.

The 2022 municipal election is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24.

There will be at least eight new councillors and a new mayor at the Ottawa Council table following the election. Mayor Jim Watson and six councillors are not seeking re-election. Coun. Catherine McKenney is running for mayor, and there will be a new ward after the election.

Nominations for councillor, mayor and school board trustee close on Aug. 19.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at everything you need to know about the municipal election campaign so far.

Candidates for mayor

There are 10 candidates running for mayor in the election.

Brandon Bay

Brandon Bay is a software developer, who has lived in Ottawa since 2006. Bay's website lists housing and investment for green and Indigenous initiatives, Invest Ottawa programs and community-focused transit among his priorities

Bob Chiarelli

Bob Chiarelli is a former Ottawa mayor and MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean. Chiarelli's website lists instilling leadership at Ottawa City Hall and value for your tax dollars as priorities if elected. Chiarelli's website says his background in municipal and provincial governments, "makes him the only candidate with the complete perspective for effective city and resource management to move Ottawa forward."

Bernard Couchman

According to his campaign website, Bernard Couchman says his vision for Ottawa is to create the "World's first judgment free city by putting an end to stigmas. The voice of the Indigenous and unity." This is Couchman's third time running for mayor.

Celine Debassige

Celine Debassige registered as a candidate for Mayor on Friday. There was no website listed by the city of Ottawa.

Graham MacDonald

Graham MacDonald's website says he has over a decade of experience working with government agencies in regards to mortuary affairs and services, including working as a contractor for the Ontario Chief Coroners' Office. MacDonald's campaign priorities include appointing a Mental Health Officer, and conducting financial, ridership and maintenance audits of OC Transpo to ensure the system is running effectively and efficiently.

Mike Maguire

The city of Ottawa's website lists no campaign website for Mike Maguire.

Catherine McKenney

Catherine McKenney has served as councillor for Somerset Ward since 2014. McKenney's website says they want to create the "healthiest city in Canada. A city where transit is affordable and dependable." McKenney says they will also restore trust, transparency and accountability at City Hall; grow Ottawa's arts, entertainment and culture sector; and commits to a "greener, sustainable Ottawa with more trees and greenspace, putting climate action at the centre of all the city's decisions."

Ade Olumide

Ade Olumide's public service includes serving as the former president of the Ottawa Taxpayer Advocacy Group and volunteering with public policy groups, neighbourhood associations and local churches. Olumide's website list his campaign platform, including a one per cent cap on taxes and fees and rural home to LRT shuttle service.

Param Singh

Param Singh has been a police officer with the Ottawa Police Service since 2002. Singh's website outlines "My Commitment to Ottawa", including investing in affordable housing, investing in Ottawa's post COVID economic recovery, a safe and affordable transit system, and making Ottawa an inclusive city.

Mark Sutcliffe

Mark Sutcliffe is a broadcaster and entrepreneur, who has lived in Ottawa his whole life. Sutcliffe's website says his priorities for the city of Ottawa are a "safe Ottawa," a "reliable Ottawa" and an "affordable Ottawa." Sutcliffe says he will "work hard to address housing affordability and keep taxes and recreation fees as low as possible."

New faces

There will be at least eight new councillors at Ottawa City Hall after the election, along with a new mayor.

Mayor Jim Watson and councillors Jean Cloutier, Diane Deans, Keith Egli, Jan Harder, Mathieu Fleury and Scott Moffatt have all said they will not be seeking re-election.

One current councillor is running for Mayor – Catherine McKenney.

The following wards do not have a councillor running for re-election:

Barrhaven West

Knoxdale-Merivale

Gloucester-Southgate

Rideau-Vanier

Somserset

Alta Vista

Rideau-Jock (new ward name)

Rideau South-Findlay Creek (Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne-Meehan is running in the new ward of Barrhaven East)

Coun. Eli El-Chantiry in West Carleton-March and Coun. Rick Chiarelli in College Ward have not said whether they will be seeking re-election.

Councillors running unopposed

As of July 15, six councillors seeking re-election are currently running unopposed.

Orleans East – Cumberland: Matthew Luloff

Orleans West – Innes: Laura Dudas

Beacon Hill – Cyrville: Tim Tierney

Rideau-Rockcliffe: Rawlson King

River: Riley Brockington

Osgoode: George Darouze

New ward

The city of Ottawa is adding a new ward for the 2022 municipal election to address population growth.

The 24th ward will be known as "Ward 24 – Barrhaven East"

City staff say the new name is for "Geographic Identification." The map for the new Barrhaven East ward boundaries is available on the city of Ottawa's website.

For a full list of candidates for mayor and councillors in 24 wards, visit the city of Ottawa's website.