'100% ice': Drivers urged to slow down after crashes in Greater Victoria

The View Royal Fire Department is urging drivers to take their time travelling today after multiple crashes occurred Tuesday morning amid snowy conditions.

First responders were at the scene of a rollover crash in the 1800-block of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday morning.

View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst says the driver was not injured in the crash, but still urges drivers to be careful.

It's the third crash that's taken place in the area Tuesday morning, and the fire chief describes the stretch of road as "100 per cent ice."

Hurst urges drivers across the island to slow down today as temperatures remain below the freezing mark.

Saanich police are also reminding drivers to fully clear their windshields before they hit the roads.

Clearing windshields improves safety for all road users, and can help drivers avoid tickets, police say.

Heading out on the road today? Please take 5 minutes to fully clean snow and ice from your windshield before leaving. This driver was stopped and ticketed yesterday morning by our Traffic Safety Unit. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/4rYnZwPZM9