100-mile run raises funds to combat youth mental illness

A local woman ran 100 miles (approximately 160 km) over the weekend to help youth fight mental illness.

The feat took 34 hours.

The run is called “The Hope 100 – Quinton’s Run.”

Fitness instructor Meghan Hogan ran the perimeter of Essex County, starting in Belle River starting at 5 a.m. Saturday morning. Hogan finished in the same spot around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Hogan raised about $5,700 for Windsor’s Noah's House — in honour of Lisa Leblanc whose adult son Quinton died from suicide three years ago.

Noah’s House offers programs for youth between the ages of 11 and 25, to nurture and support mental health and wellness.

Leblanc is completing the same run on Monday.

"Noah's House is so cool and one that is totally community-funded so like any little bit that we can raise is so, so needed for what they can do with young adults in our community,” said Hogan.

“There's a big, big gap in mental health where there's just not a place for people to go until things get really bad and I think that this allows people to have somewhere to go."