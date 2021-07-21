$100 million development breaks ground in Gravenhurst
Guelph-based developer SkyDev is breaking ground Wednesday for a largescale apartment development in Gravenhurst.
The 'Talisman Gate' project will include a hotel and 236 unit apartment complex and retail amenities.
A four-building apartment complex will be constructed first, with occupancy expected next year.
TownePlace Suites by Marriott will operate the hotel.
SkyDev President Greg Jones tells CTV News there is a rental crisis in the province, and the demand for affordable rentals is on the rise in Muskoka Lakes. Jones said there is a need and demand for this type of large-scale community, and this build will increase the rental housing supply by 38 percent in Muskoka.
The apartment development will include community gardens, a multi-purpose court, a gym, a yoga studio, a games room and an outdoor terrace with a screened-in eating area.
The cost of the units will be within market value.
The first of the two buildings are under construction now at 110-120 Preston Way in Gravenhurst.
