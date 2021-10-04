100 new COVID-19 cases over three days in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over the past three days.

WECHU says there were 32 cases reported on Saturday, 40 on Sunday and 28 on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region is at 456 people.

The health unit announced Monday it is lifting additional restrictions on bars, restaurants, funerals and weddings. WECHU will be withdrawing the old letter of instruction and releasing a new letter of instruction.

WECHU also revealed Monday that they will continue to recommend a pause on extra-curricular activities at local schools.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,842 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,108 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 278 cases are currently active - 168 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 110 non-VOC are active.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 12 people with COVID in hospital – 11 are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU - all six are unvaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

55 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

20 cases are community acquired

10 cases are outbreak related

1 case is travel related

14 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

14 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

3 community outbreak

6 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: