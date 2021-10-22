100 per cent of empties donated to support St. Joseph's Hospice in London, Ont. ends Oct. 31

The Beer Store is accepting donations of empties in support of St. Joseph's Hospice until Sunday, October 31.

All empty wine and liquor bottles, cans, and clear green and brown bottles are being accepted with 100% of all donations provided to St. Joseph's Hospice of London.

Donations, "will go directly to providing compassionate, wrap-around end-of-life care to palliative individuals right here at Hospice, as well as supporting their families and caregivers throughout the London-Middlesex community."

Those interested can take their empties to the Beer Store, letting them know where the donation should go.

