100-plus students dismissed after COVID-19 case reported at four separate schools

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) has dismissed students from four separate area schools after reports of a COVID-19 case at each of them.

WECDSB said the board became aware of the separate cases on Sunday afternoon.

Students will not be returing to school on Tuesday following direction from Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

The four schools and student dismissal counts include:

At St. Peter Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh, a class of 22 students has been dismissed as well as an additional 17 students who ride the bus.

At St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School a class of 29 students dismissed.

At St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary school a class of 26 students dismissed.

At Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School a class of 19 students dismissed.

WECDSB said it is working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected.

The health unit is contract tracing.

All schools remain open.