100 volunteer drivers needed to deliver food to B.C. seniors, United Way says

Slippery roads across B.C.'s Lower Mainland have made picking up meals and groceries a challenge for many seniors, prompting an urgent plea for volunteer drivers.

United Way's Better at Home program currently needs at least 100 volunteers to deliver goods across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the non-profit organization said Monday.

"Volunteers are hard to come by," spokesperson Pinder Rehal told CTV News. "We have food, but we're not able to get it into the hands of seniors due to lack of delivery drivers."

The Better at Home program operates throughout the year, offering a number of services ranging from social visits to light yardwork – but the United Way is expecting significant demand for grocery shopping services over the winter.

Some of the program's clients can't drive, and others who can might not be comfortable heading out onto the region's icy streets.

"The elderly population is diverse in their capabilities. There are folks who can drive – some of them have been volunteers themselves – but the cold weather is a big issue," Rehal said.

The United Way encouraged anyone interested in volunteering to sign up online. Drivers must undergo a criminal record check, have a valid B.C. driver's licence, have access to a vehicle and be up to date on vaccinations.