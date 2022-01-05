100-year-old golf ball found in Smiths Falls, Ont. home connected to LPGA golfer Brooke Henderson

Restoring an old house can lead to many surprises, good and bad.

For one Smiths Falls couple, it's led them down a history filled rabbit hole after uncovering a very unique item.

Ted and Marion Outerbridge bought their current home three years ago, known locally as the Keyhole House, because of its distinctive front entrance.

Their professions as illusionists currently on hold due to the pandemic, they've been going through the old house room by room, revitalizing it.

"We've been discovering some incredible artifacts in the house and also celebrating the history," Ted told CTV News Ottawa on Wednesday. "We've tracked down the people who've built the house, we've tracked down the people who've lived in the house, at one point the house was a rooming house, there are so many stories that the house is telling us."

Items they've found include a note hidden behind a piece of trim from the original carpenters, and an empty bottle of rye from the turn of the century near the foundation.

But it wasn't until renovations started on the dining room where they found an item that left them scratching their heads.

"I peeled some canvas off the wall and I discovered this opening in the wall that used to accommodate stove pipe and inside that opening was a 100-year-old golf ball," Ted said.

"At first I wasn't even sure what it was but I was able to track it down," he added. "It has markings on it that say 'Why Not', so I googled Why Not golf ball and I discovered that it was made in 1918 in London, England, so it's a really old golf ball."

The couple, curious as to why a golf ball from England would end up in Smiths Falls, dug a little deeper into history.

"I discovered across the street from us there used to be a golf course in 1899 called the Poonamalie Golf Course," Ted said. "It operated until about 1930. So this golf ball was being played at the Poonamalie Golf Course."

The history trail didn't stop there, as the Outerbridges recalled who the previous owners of this house were, carrying a well-known last name:

The Hendersons.

"For over 50 years, Clem and Beverly Henderson lived in this house and they are the grandparents of Brooke and Brittany Henderson," Ted said. "Brooke is a 10-time LPGA winner."

While going through the history, the couple reached out to Lisa Purdon Bell of the Heritage House Museum in Smiths Falls.

She's still at a loss for words about the connection, as Brooke Henderson is considered the most successful golfer in Canadian history.

"I don't know what to say, it's just really cool," Purdon Bell said. "It's almost like a foreshadowing, something amazing, but it's somehow, it's through the walls of their home they've actually created these amazing golfers."

Purdon Bell was even able to find old photos of golfers from that long-lost golf club around the corner.

"I actually had a recollection, we've been digitizing our photographs at the Heritage House Museum for a number of years and because of our connection with Brooke and Brittany, I knew that we had a couple photographs of women in the early 1900s golfing," she recalled.

"I was able to just fire them over to (Ted) really quickly which I think surprised him just a little bit," Purdon Bell said.

"We were excited as local historians to now actually answer the question about when golfing in Smiths Falls actually started," she said.

Outerbridge says he has been in contact with the Henderson family to make them aware of the story.

"I'm hoping that Brooke and Brittany Henderson will be able to visit one day and they should hold this ball. We'll see what happens," he said

When reached by CTV News Ottawa, Brooke Henderson said in a statement:

“What a great find! My sister and I had so many beautiful memories visiting my grandparent’s home. We would have big family dinners in the dining room, and I still remember the original unique fireplace in the living room. It was such a special place for me and my family."

The name on the golf ball, also intriguing to the Outerbridge's, according to Marion.

"He said you won't believe what it says, it says Why Not," she recalled when Ted found it.

"That was my slogan because we are illusionists and whenever we promote our shows, we give interviews and they would ask us, 'So why did you move from Montreal to Smiths Falls?'" Marion said. "Every single time I would say, why not! We love Smiths Falls, we love this town, the location is fantastic."

"It said, Why Not on the golf ball so it was meant to be," Marion laughed.

"We love celebrating this town, it's an amazing town," added Ted. "Smiths Falls is a great place to be. We've been here for three years and we just love this town."

"Every house, it's full of history, it's right in front of us and all it takes is a bit of time and dedication and our houses have stories to tell," he smiled.

As for the golf ball, one burning question does remain.

"How did this ball end up in this house? Did it just fly through the window?" Ted said. "Who knows? We'll never know."

To learn more about the history of the Keyhole House and follow along for updates, visit their Facebook and Instagram page.