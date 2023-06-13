100-year-old weather record broken in B.C. Monday, storm on the way Tuesday

Seven temperature records fell across B.C. Monday, including in Yoho National Park, which hit 27.6 C for the first time out of the 100 previous June 12s the area has on record, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The hottest place in B.C. was Lytton, where the mercury reached 36.4 C, narrowly breaking its previous June 12 record of 36.2 C set in 2019.

The full list of daily maximum temperature records broken includes:

Blue River: Preliminary new record of 32 C; Old record of 30.6 C set in 1955

Lytton: Preliminary new record of 36.4 C; Old record of 36.2 C set in 2019

Nakusp: Preliminary new record of 33.5 C; Old record of 31.4 C set in 1992

Pemberton: Preliminary new record of 35.6 C; Old record of 33.8 C set in 2002

Puntzi Mountain: Preliminary new record of 30.7 C; Old record of 27.4 C set in 2009

Whistler: Preliminary new record of 31.1 C; Old record of 30.5 C set in 2002

Yoho National Park: Preliminary new record of 27.6 C; Old record of 26.7 C set in 1923

The weather agency notes that temperature records have been derived from a selection of historical stations in each area that were active during the period of record, and that the summary may contain preliminary or unofficial data.

On Tuesday, the province’s southern Interior is under a severe thunderstorm watch, as conditions are calling for the development of a storm that may produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, according to ECCC.

Meanwhile, a wind warning is in place for the west coast of Vancouver Island, calling for gusts of up to 80 km/h Tuesday afternoon and overnight.

Special weather statements are in effect for much of the rest of the province – from the northeast to the southwest – as high winds and rain are in the forecast.