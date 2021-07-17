1000 Islands Tower beckons tourists once again, fully reopens under Step 3

The 1000 Islands Tower, located along the Canada-United States border in Lansdowne, Ont. has now fully reopened all its decks to local tourists under Ontario’s Step 3 reopening plan.

At 40 stories high, the tower, located at 716 Highway 137 on Hill Island, is three tiered decks. It opened in 1965, providing a view of more than 80 kilometres of The 1000 Islands region.

It sits along the St. Lawrence River, in between Brockville and Kingston, and an hour and a half drive from Ottawa.

On Saturday, Eva Aouchiche came for the day with her dad on a day trip from Ottawa.

"I’m scared of heights, but it’s actually really pretty and I’m happy to be here," she says.

A similar story for Jeffery Saakan and his family, visiting the region from Toronto.

"I feel free today, because it’s so beautiful here," he tells CTV News Ottawa.

He says it’s a chance to see a region they’ve never been before, in a unique way.

"The midsized, the big islands, the castles, the beautiful houses. The water looks too clean. Everything is beautiful," said Saakan.

Under Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan, all three decks are now open, that includes the enclosed one on the first floor.

Officials say visitors should come carrying a mask to use when inside, and whenever it’s not possible to maintain physical distancing.

Tour guide Beth Norrad says the views are worth it, no matter the weather

"I love it when it storms," she laughs. “I mean it's gorgeous all the time but you can see it coming, it might come through and this side is beautiful but over here you’ve got a bad thunderstorm and then it goes away. Oh it’s just beautiful."

The 1000 Islands Tower also offers guided tours, opening the eyes of those looking to learn more about the 1000 Islands region, says Heidi Linckh, owner of the 1000 Islands Tower.

“We are very fortunate that we are the only tower in the 1000 Islands, so we are unique as an attraction here,” she explains. “We’re the only I think what makes it special is the people working here, because we always try to make your stay as enjoyable as possible."

Linckh says it’s best to buy tickets for the tower ahead of time, which can be found online.