$100K attic fire in Windsor, Ont.
Kristylee Varley
Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a Sunday afternoon fire in Windsor, Ont.
Crews were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Moy Avenue around 2 p.m.
According to Windsor fire, the blaze was contained to the attic and is not considered suspicious.
No injuries have been reported.
-
Cost of Fairy Creek injunction enforcement more than $3.7M, RCMP document showsThe RCMP had spent more than $3.7 million by Aug. 31 to enforce a court injunction against old-growth-logging opponents camped out in the Fairy Creek watershed on southern Vancouver Island.
-
Winter conditions close multiple major highways and several weather alerts issuedWinter weather conditions Sunday night have closed several major highways in the region.
-
Insurance won't cover landslide damage on private propertyA family living near the shore of Harrison Lake is grateful they weren't injured when a mudslide roared across their property at the height of last weekend's intense rainstorm – but they were disappointed to learn their homeowner's insurance doesn't cover the cost of cleanup and repairs.
-
Ethiopian-Canadians rally outside U.S. consulate in CalgaryNearly 200 Ethiopian-Canadians protested outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
-
Police: 'Some fatalities' when SUV hits Wisconsin Christmas paradeMore than 20 people were injured when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha on Sunday, the city's police chief said.
-
'I can't believe I'm still alive': Highway 7 mudslide survivor recalls frightening events"The car I was in started tumbling down the hill on our left, and the next thing I know there was water in the car almost up to my neck."
-
Two people bitten by coyote in Toronto park, city saysThe city is asking residents to avoid a park in North York after a coyote attacked and bit two people Sunday afternoon.
-
-
Some Merritt, B.C. residents one step closer to returning home following floodOfficials in Merritt, B.C. say progress is being made, as crews work around the clock to bring the city’s drinking water back online.