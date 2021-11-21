iHeartRadio

$100K attic fire in Windsor, Ont.

Windsor fire crews respond to an attic fire on Moy Ave., Nov. 21. (Source: Jim Targachoff)

Damage is estimated at $100,000 after a Sunday afternoon fire in Windsor, Ont.

Crews were called to the scene in the 1400 block of Moy Avenue around 2 p.m.

According to Windsor fire, the blaze was contained to the attic and is not considered suspicious.

No injuries have been reported.

