The Government of Saskatchewan says it will administer 100,000 COVID-19 rapid testing kits to schools across the province, starting this week.

Teachers and staff will not be adminninstering the tests, the province said in a news release Monday.

It says a rapid antigen tests can be administered by "laypeople" who have completed a training program through the Saskatchewan Health Authority lab. The government says schools will work with their local medical health officers to determine when testing is appropriate.

“The rapid antigen tests use a short nasal swab and can be administered by laypeople who have completed a training program through the Saskatchewan Health Authority lab. Schools will work with their local medical health officers to determine when testing is appropriate and will work with parents and caregivers to ensure consent is in place,” a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan said.

These tests require confirmation via a PCR test provided by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and a negative test does not need to be confirmed as long as the individual has no symptoms of COVID-19.

700K RAPID TEST KITS ADMINISTERED IN FEBRUARY

The Government of Saskatchewan said it would distribute 700,000 rapid test kits at the end of February.

At the time, the government said the option would be available to asymptomatic individuals at walk-in, drive-thru, mobile or pop-up testing sites. Long-term and personal care homes, shelters, detox facilities, group homes, schools, EMS, fire, police, participating pharmacies and dental offices will also receive access to rapid testing.

CTV News has reached out to the Government of Saskatchewan to confirm where these rapid test kits were used, and whether any were administered in Saskatchewan schools.

With files from the Canadian Press.