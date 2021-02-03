Two people were arrested after police seized weapons and more than $100,000 in drugs from a southeast Edmonton home.

EPS began to investigate in December and executed a search warrant at a home near 74 Street and 78 Avenue on Monday.

Officers found what appeared to be a marijuana grow-op in the basement, along with other substances and equipment used to produce drugs, said EPS.

Further searches uncovered chemicals used in drug manufacturing, so members of the EPS Clandestine Lab team were called in to safely secure the home, said police.

Police seized the following items from the home:

88 marijuana plants in various stages of growth – value $88,000

52.2 grams methamphetamine – street value $4,520

6.1 grams of fentanyl – street value $1,525

25.7 grams of cocaine – street value $1,865

2910 ml of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) – street value $2,910

213 tabs of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) – street value $1,065

1284.8 grams of marijuana – street value $9,130

EPS says the total value of the drugs seized was $109,015.

Weapons seized from the home by EPS included:

Akkar 12-gauge shotgun, loaded with five rounds and ready to fire

Replica firearm (airsoft)

Conducted energy weapon (CEW)

Brass knuckles

Various knives and clubs

Bryan Moyles, 36, and Carleen Schwentke, 20, are facing multiple charges including drug trafficking, drug production and various firearm-related offences.

Edmonton police are reminding landlords and property managers to be diligent about background checks on tenants.

Police say signs of a drug lab include:

Odd chemical odours

The presence of unusual amounts of solvents (such as camping fuel), acetone, or oxidizers (such as highly concentrated hydrogen peroxide)

Batteries that have been opened up

Red or purple stains on surfaces

Anyone with information about a potential drug lab operating in their neighbourhood is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.