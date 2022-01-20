$100K in fentanyl, weapons seized in Dashwood, Ont.

Huron County OPP have seized more than $100,000 in fentanyl following a search of a home in Dashwood, Ont.

The search of a Centre Street residence on Tuesday was the culmination of a drug trafficking investigation conducted by Huron and Perth OPP.

As a result police seized large quantities of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and psilocybin (magic mushrooms).

The combined estimated street value of the seized controlled substances is $110,928.

In addition to drugs, police also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia including a pill press, a cell phone and digital scales.

Also seized were a .22 calibre rifle, a pellet gun, four imitation handguns, a push dagger knife and stolen property including an ATV, band saw and stolen street sign.

Police say an arrest warrant is being sought in the case and further details will be released when the suspect is in custody.