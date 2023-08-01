$100K in golf carts stolen from Belmont Golf Club

OPP are investigating after 13 golf carts worth approximately $100,000 were stolen from a golf course in Central Elgin in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

According to Elgin County OPP, at 5:04 a.m. on Tuesday police were called to Belmont Golf Club, located at 45809 Ferguson Line in Central Elgin, for a report of theft.

Police said sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown individual(s) had entered the property and stolen 13 EX Go gas-powered golf carts.

The golf carts are worth approximately $100,000.

Police are requesting assistance from the public, and ask anyone with information or video surveillance to call Elgin County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).