$100K in scrap copper seized after warrant execution in northern Alberta

Two people have been arrested and a significant amount of copper wire was seized after a search warrant was executed on a rural property in northern Alberta.

The property is located outside Spirit River, north of Grande Prairie.

When warrant was executed, about $100,000 in scrap copper was seized, along with a stolen side-by-side ATV, a stolen pickup, and a stolen gooseneck trailer.

A 36-year-old man from Saddle Hills County has been charged with two counts of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number, fail to comply with court order, and fail to comply with probation order.

A 30-year-old woman from Saddle Hills County was charged with two counts of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number.

Both suspects have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Jan. 9.