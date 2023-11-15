$100K in stolen vehicles found on rural property in Caledon, Ont.

A stolen SUV led police to a cache of vehicles worth $100,000.

On November 3, Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a stolen 2023 Toyota 4Runner.

During its investigation, the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) visited a rural property where the stolen vehicle was recovered, and two people were arrested.

Police executed a search warrant where investigators also recovered a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander and a trailer with two 2023 Sea Doos.

The total seizure is estimated to be over $100,000 in recovered stolen property.

As a result, a 49-year-old Caledon suspect and a 43-year-old individual from Brampton were both charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 - two counts.

The accused parties are both scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 30 to answer to the charges.

For anyone with information regarding this incident, please contact the Caledon CSCU at 905-584-2241 or online at Peel Crime Stoppers or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.