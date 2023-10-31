$100K of fireworks seized from Surrey store ahead of Halloween

Authorities are expecting fewer noise complaints in Surrey, B.C., this Halloween after seizing $100,000 worth of illegal fireworks from a single business.

A bylaw investigation led officers to a retail store that had stocked "several shelves full of fireworks," according to a news release from the city.

Mayor Brenda Locke said hauling the fireworks away required four pickup trucks and a minivan.

"A seizure of this size will surely reduce injuries related to the use of fireworks and firecrackers, as well as alleviate the nuisance noise complaints," Locke said in a statement.

Officers also issued tickets to the business owner and two employees.

Under Surrey bylaws, fireworks can't be sold or used without a valid permit from the fire department as well as a federal fireworks operator certification.

Anyone who violates the bylaw can face a penalty of up to $5,000, and business owners also risk having their business licence suspended or revoked.

Locke said bylaw officers would be out enforcing the city's fireworks bylaws on Tuesday as well to "help everyone have a safe and happy Halloween."

Officials urged anyone who spots illegal fireworks to report them to Surrey's bylaw enforcement line at 604-591-4370 and not through 911, which is reserved for serious emergencies, including crimes in progress and situations in which someone's health or safety is in jeopardy.

Vancouver has had similarly strict rules around fireworks since November 2020. (LINK)