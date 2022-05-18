$100K raised for 5 Calgary siblings orphaned in crash

Five Calgary siblings who lost their mother and father in a three-month period are set to receive financial support from an online fundraising campaign.

As of Wednesday morning, the 'In Memory of Angela McKenzie' GoFundMe campaign had eclipsed the $106,000 mark, with contributions from nearly 1,000 separate donors.

"This GoFundMe Page is being set up to help support Sylvia McKenzie – Angela's mother and the children’s Oma," said the campaign organizer on the page. "She is currently caring for the children. They will need a larger place to live, a larger vehicle for her to drive the kids to and from school, college funds, and even basic necessities such as food and clothing. All money raised from this page will go to Sylvia who will then make sure that the children get what they need.

"Thank you so much for all your support, your kindness and your prayers for the family at this time."

The 40-year-old mother of five was killed in a late night crash on May 10 at the intersection of 17th Avenue and 36th Street S.E.

McKenzie's minivan was struck by a stolen Chevrolet Silverado. Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Talal Amer, the suspected driver of the truck and a known gangster, who allegedly fired shots at another vehicle in the minutes prior to the fatal crash.

Amer is wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder, manslaughter and weapons offences.

The father of McKenzie's children, who range in age from nine to 17, died in February.