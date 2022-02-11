$100K reward offered after B.C. ski resort chairlift torched

Kimberly Alpine Resort and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies are offering $100,000 to anyone who is able to identify the person or people responsible for a suspected arson at a chairlift in Kimberley.

Fire broke out on Dec. 18, 2021, which resulted in the destruction of the Northstar quad chairlift control building on the main lift of Kimberley Ski Resort. RCMP and Kimberly Fire Department responded immediately and have been investigating since.

Kimberley Ski Resort vice-president Matt Mosteller says the blaze has been affecting the community and hurting tourism traffic.

"It has been absolutely horrible to the community," explained Mosteller. "Devastating for our small businesses who depend on the visitor economy during the winter."

The town of Kimberley relies on tourism to aid their economy.

"It’s considered nothing less than an outright attack on our community."

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Kimberley RCMP at (250) 427-4811 or reward@skikimberley.com.