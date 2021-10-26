iHeartRadio

$100K worth of chocolate stolen from Norfolk County business: OPP

File

Provincial police are investigating after $100,000 worth of Hershey and Ferrero Rocher chocolate was stolen over the weekend.

Norfolk County OPP said unknown suspects attended a businesses on Vittoria Road in Charlotteville on Saturday and proceeded to remove a transport truck and trailer full of chocolate.

According to a release, the transport truck as since been located in the Peel Region, but the trailer and chocolate are still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

