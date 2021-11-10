100th anniversary of Banting and Best's first success treating diabetic animals

On this day, 100 years ago, pivotal steps were taken to improve the lives of diabetics around the world.

In early 1921, Sir Frederick Banting and Charles Best first discovered insulin.

On Nov. 10, 1921, the team of Banting and Best completed their first successful experiment with insulin to treat animals with diabetes.

This began a staircase of events that propelled the team to eventually treat humans.

Their success led them to test insulin on humans one month later.

By January 2022, the first diabetic was successfully treated with insulin.

Their discovery has changed the lives of millions of people with diabetes across Canada and around the world.

Banting will be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame, along with his colleagues Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip.

The ceremony will air in December on CTV.