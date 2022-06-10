101-year-old Calgary man's piano playing adored by retirement home residents

Jim Moore was born on June 13, 1920 and spent much of his life in Ontario, but moved to Calgary at the beginning of the pandemic.

While he doesn't walk much any more after breaking both hips over a three month span, he finds his way into the dining room at the Auburn Bay Retirement Residence in southeast Calgary most evenings where he plays the piano for diners.

"I developed a style a lot of people like the sound of," said Moore. "So they'll come and ask me to play songs, they have certain favorites here they like, so I play that for them all the time."

Moore learned to play the piano at the age of 22 with the idea of becoming a better guitar player. He excelled to the point where his hobby made him some money tickling the keys for various bands. All his playing is done with out sheet music because he says all the songs are in his head.

Phyllis Rudman moved into the Auburn Bay Retirement Residence a year ago and became fast friends with Moore because the two lived close together in Ontario but never met. Now, Rudman regularly sits beside him while he's playing the piano.

"I can remember all the words of the old songs," she said. "He can remember to play them but doesn't remember all the words, and that's usually what I'm there for, and he'll ask me the words."

Moore says world news frustrates him now when he see's what's happening in Ukraine and he shakes his head at today's high inflation. He remembers when he was a 10-year-old working in his grandfather's bakery to learn some life experience.

"He was selling loaves of breads, really good bread, for four cents a loaf, five cents a loaf, or sometimes two for seven," said Moore. "But I thought, well, that's what the norm is, then I never thought too much about it."

Moore has three children and his youngest daughter Kerry Moore says her dad constantly keeps his mind active.

"He does puzzles every morning, Sudoku's and the Dakota Quotes," she said. "I have to print them a little bit bigger for him now but he loves his puzzles and he said that's what keeps his brain going."

Kerry says her dad's longevity could be a result from a healthy diet.

"He has eaten porridge for years and years and years and hot water, that's his drink of choice, those are the things that he loves," she said. "He used to love scotch, but not anymore."

Sam Munro is the facility's health and wellness director says a big celebration is being planned for their oldest resident's birthday where everyone at the Auburn Bay Retirement Residence is invited for cake and to sign a card.

"Then after they've done that they're going to come over here to the dining room and he's going to play and take requests," said Munro. "This is just his natural habitat, that's what Jim does."

Many people that watch him play say he's an inspiration. Kerry says he's her mentor.

"He says there's never a time in life that you can stop developing and learning about yourself," she said. "He is very good at giving that wisdom to many, many people that's why everybody is very attracted to him because if he still has the ability to mentor."

And while his melodies fill the dining room he has some financial advice for people looking to retire comfortably.

"You think you don't need to pace yourself with money, you think again," he said. "Because you sometimes get the idea oh geez we're way ahead of the game, then suddenly you look and geez we're not as far ahead of the game as I thought we were."

Munro says when staff ask Moore about his secret to a long life, he's quick to reply.

"He says just to take one day at a time and just live life to it's fullest and I believe what he says is true," she said.