101-year-old Hazel McCallion accepts three-year contract extension working for Toronto Pearson
Hazel McCallion, one of the longest serving mayors in Canadian history, has accepted a three-year contract extension as a Greater Toronto Airport Authority board member.
Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a news release this week the 101-year-old was reappointed to the GTAA board as a director.
She was first appointed to the GTAA board in 2017. The GTAA is the organization that runs Toronto Pearson International Airport.
"I am pleased that Ms. McCallion has accepted to continue to serve the Greater Toronto Airport Authority,” Alghabra said. “She has dedicated more than 40 years of service to her community and continues to play an important role in overseeing and guiding Canada's largest airport."
- Sign up here for Toronto breaking news alerts straight to your phone or e-mail
McCallion served as the mayor of Mississauga, where Toronto Pearson Airport is located, for 36 years.
According to the GTAA, the directors on the board "oversee and guide management in the pursuit of Pearson Airport’s business goals."
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting in downtown TorontoA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto.
-
'Never out of any games': Toronto Blue Jays excitement building in Southwestern OntarioAfter an exciting home opener win, excitement around the Toronto Blue Jays is building in the Southwestern Ontario baseball community.
-
'Our way of healing': Red Ribbon Skirt Project creates solidarity through sewing campaignThe hum of sewing machines filled the Stanley A. Milner Library as many sewed red skirts Saturday to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Passport problems as many return to travelling outside CanadaAs people return to travelling outside of Canada, many are running into issues getting a new passport.
-
Penetanguishene organization offers free meal-kit programs for cancer patientsA Penetanguishene cancer support centre is offering a means to make lives easier for those living with cancer.
-
Northern Realtors offer mixed reviews of new federal budget housing plansSault Ste. Marie and Sudbury's real estate boards said most of the initiatives are a step in the right direction, but more work is needed to increase housing supply.
-
South Surrey shooting victim has died, IHIT says, sharing his identityA man shot at a South Surrey home in the early hours of Wednesday morning has died, homicide investigators confirmed Saturday.
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow aims to bring boost to Gravenhurst's tourism sectorOn Saturday, a northern-based science centre brought a travelling show to cottage country as part of its effort to boost the struggling tourism sector.
-
'Not going to settle these divisions': Political scientists react to Kenney's leadership review speechFor two Alberta political scientists, Premier Jason Kenney's speech to United Conservative party members as the leadership contest begins may not have done enough to help sway undecided voters his way.