103-year-old who still loves the links tees off in Calgary and Areas Seniors Golf Tournament

Calgary golfer Harry Eisenhauer is getting closer to that elusive duffer dream of "golfing your age."

Right now, Eisenhauer averages around 110 on 18 holes, but last week, he marked his 103rd birthday.

Monday morning, he teed off in the Calgary and Areas Seniors Golf Tournament.

"It is fantastic, really, to have someone 103 years old still golfing," said Henry Partam, one of the tournament organizers.

"He has been golfing in this tournament for quite a number of years now."

When asked how many, Eisenhauer simply says too many to recall.

"Since somewhere around 1960 or so," he said.

Two years ago, Eisenhauer suffered an attack of vertigo, which left him unsteady on his feet.

He credits golf with helping him in his recovery.

"I fall down a lot," he said.

"But when I play golf, I basically use the golf club as a cane and I can walk up there without any problems."

Still, he says the fairways seem longer after passing the 100-year mark.

His game has slowed down and course marshals aren't always forgiving.

Eisenhauer says he sees the end of his playing days approaching too quickly.

"This might be my last game," he said Monday morning.

"I don't like holding other people up and that seems to be a big problem when I am playing these days.

"After all, 103 is pretty old to be playing golf."

Eisenhauer's friend and longtime golf partner, Jim Hope-Ross, says he's heard that before, and the pair are still on the links.

He expects to be teeing off with Eisenhauer throughout the summer.

"I often joke with him and I say, 'Harry, you're the only guy I know is good to shoot his age and not break 100,'" said Hope-Ross.

Eisenhauer was an honorary player in Monday's tournament, so he wasn't really keeping score, but he says at 103, just being able to be on the course and swing the clubs feels like acing the hole.

"It's a bonus just to be here at my age," he quipped.