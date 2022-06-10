104 charges laid in drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County

Police have laid more than 100 charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.

Barrie police assisted with the OPP Crime Street Unit-led Project Holcus in response to fatal and non-fatal overdoses that police say are linked to crack cocaine and fentanyl between Jan. 1 and June. 6.

Police conducted searches in Springwater Township, Barrie and across the GTA, including Toronto, Whitby and Ajax.

Police say officers seized over 5,000 street-level doses of fentanyl throughout the investigation.

Among the items police say were seized are four handguns, a bulletproof vest, several luxury vehicles, and nearly $82,000 in Canadian cash.

Two people from Barrie and nine others face a combined 104 charges, including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, weapons possession and possessing stolen property.