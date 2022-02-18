104-year-old N.S. woman serves next generation of tennis players

A 104-year-old Nova Scotia woman is helping serve up scholarships to young tennis players.

Jo Fort retired from the sport six years ago at the age of 98. When she did, her friends, along with Tennis Nova Scoita, created the Jo Fort and Friends scholarship — given to promising tennis players under 10-years-old.

“I’m just delighted to see them playing, all these young people. I think it’s very good for them,” said Fort.

The scholarship is funded by an annual a senior's tennis tournament at the Waegwoltic Club in Halifax.

“We try and identify a player, an under 10 player, who’s interested in entering the performance stream and playing competitive junior tennis,” said Marijke Nel, technical director at Tennis Nova Scotia.

“This scholarship is aimed at facilitating more lessons.”

The pandemic made organizers hold off on giving out last year’s scholarship money — allowing three players to receive scholarships this year.

One child from each of Nova Scotia’s three indoor tennis facilities got $1,000 that was matched by their home club.

“This means so much to us,” said Jane Gourley-Davis, whose daughter received a scholarship.

“We are really honored to receive this scholarship and we can’t wait to put it to use for Emily’s tennis in the future.”

Nel said the scholarship will leave a lasting legacy for many years.