$104K in gold, silver bars seized in northern Ont. drug investigation
An Elliot Lake man is facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges after a raid uncovered suspected cocaine and oxycodone along with cash and gold and silver bars, police said.
In an investigation by the East Algoma detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police that took several months, officers received warrants for two vehicles, a home on Beckett Boulevard in Elliot Lake and a Chelmsford storage unit, police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
As a result, a 62-year-old Elliot Lake man was pulled over and arrested by police around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Paris Drive.
Officers also seized more than $5,000 in cash, more than $104,000 in gold and silver bars, more than 16 grams of suspected cocaine, suspected oxycodone pills, several digital scales, a money counting machine and a pickup truck.
"The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on Dec. 9 and was remanded into custody," OPP said.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
