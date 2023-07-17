105 calls for service, 26 arrests recorded at Country Thunder 2023

It was a busy weekend for RCMP at this year’s Country Thunder musical festival but not as busy as years prior according to police.

From July 12 to July 17 – RCMP officers in the Craven area responded to 105 calls for service which led to 26 people being taken into custody.

This is lower than 2022, when RCMP responded to 126 calls for service and arrested 32 people over the course of the five day festival.

At the top of the list were 27 calls for disturbing the peace or causing a disturbance, 24 liquor act offences and 14 roadside suspensions for alcohol impairment.

On seven occasions, officers were called to assist the general public.

Officers responded to four instances where a driver was operating a vehicle while impaired, over .08 mg per cent limit.

On top of these incidents, police responded for two assaults, one assault with a weapon causing bodily harm and one report of theft under $5,000.

The remaining calls included:

Three reports of items lost/found (ex. driver’s licences, wallet)

Three mischiefs, damage to or obstruct enjoyment of property;

Two calls to report impaired drivers;

Two calls to assist non-RCMP agency (ex. executing warrants)

Two motor vehicle insurance coverage violations (ex. driving without registration)

One roadside suspension for drug impairment – 60 day suspension;

One mental health act (ex. assisting Regina Police Service with locating an individual)

One obstructing justice;

One report of a family dispute;

One person in possession of cocaine;

One cannabis act offense (ex. consuming cannabis in public place)

One report of a suspicious person/vehicle

One report of credit card being stolen

One call to complete a well-being check.

RCMP noted that 15 people had their driver’s licences due to alcohol and drug impairment, four of which also face criminal charges.