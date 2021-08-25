105 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday, one new death

Manitoba reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time the daily total has climbed above 100 in two months.

The new cases were reported on Manitoba’s COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday afternoon.

The last time Manitoba’s daily case count was more than 100 was on June 26, when 106 new cases were reported.

Manitoba also reported one new COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 1,189 since March 2020.

There have been 58,425 total cases reported in Manitoba since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 412 active cases, and 56,824 people have recovered.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 2.8 per cent.

The majority of the new cases were in the Southern Health Region, where 41 new cases were announced. Winnipeg was second with 29 cases, followed by the Interlake-Eastern Health Region with 20 cases. The Prairie Mountain Health Region had nine new cases, while the Northern Health Region had six new cases.

According to the province, there are 64 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 16 have active cases of COVID-19.

There are 19 patients receiving intensive care in Manitoba hospitals. Of that number, four have active cases of COVID-19.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

On the variant of concern front, Manitoba has reported 17,142 total cases since the pandemic began. There are currently 158 active cases, and 191 deaths have been linked to variants.

There have been 7,221 Alpha variant cases, 936 Delta variant cases, 241 Gamma variant cases, 74 Beta variant cases, and 8,638 cases of unspecified variants.