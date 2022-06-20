$105K worth of fentanyl seized from Winnipeg home
Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after police seized more than $100,000 worth of fentanyl from a home on Friday.
According to Winnipeg police, officers executed two search warrants at a home in the 100 block of Charles Street following an investigation into two people alleged to be trafficking fentanyl and illegally possessing firearms.
During the search, police found a loaded sawed-off shotgun with ammunition, several assorted types of ammunition, and 528.5 grams of fentanyl.
Police said the fentanyl has an estimated street value of $105,700.
Officers also seized three digital scales, along with different types of cookware contaminated with substance believed to be drug residue.
Two men, ages 37 and 47, are facing charges of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition and possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The two men were released on an appearance notice.
The charges against them have not been proven in court.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men chargedAn Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.
-
Man, 82, arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting young girl in restaurant washroomPolice have made an arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl inside an Aurora restaurant washroom last week.
-
N.S. to invoke interrupter clause on gas prices; diesel will remain the sameGas prices in Nova Scotia will be adjusted at midnight as the province's Utility and Review Board (UARB) invokes its interrupter clause.
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast, thunderstorm watch in effect in some areasThe first heat event of 2022 is expected in the next two days in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
New Gorge Park Pavilion opens in Esquimalt, reflects Japanese teahouse rootsFor the first time in 80 years, a Japanese pavilion stands in Esquimalt Gorge Park.
-
-
N.S. government gives $100,000 to blueberry growers who use bees for pollinationThe Nova Scotia government is giving $100,000 to the province's Blueberry Pollination Expansion Program to support blueberry growers who keep bees to pollinate their crops.
-
The Transformation Closet: New project provides gender-affirming items to Nova Scotians at no costA new initiative by Sexual Health Nova Scotia provides gender-affirming items to people free of charge. The Transformation Closet offers binders, gaffs and packers to those who are transgender and gender diverse.
-
Vancouver Canucks to sign Russian winger Andrei KuzmenkoAndrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Vancouver Canucks.