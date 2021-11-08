106 COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region over the weekend; officials warn of 'change in local transmission'

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 106 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The latest update includes 39 cases from Sunday, 38 Saturday and 27 Friday, with other from previous days.

"Waterloo Region is experiencing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Daily COVID-19 case counts have doubled, signalling a change in local transmission," a release from the region read in part.

Officials said clusters of cases "associated with households and/or social events in private settings are contributing to the increase of cases."

To date, officials have confirmed 20,304 cases of the disease in Waterloo Region, including 19,813 recoveries and 305 deaths. Active cases rose by 55 since Friday, now sitting at 183.

“This increase in COVID-19 case rates was not unexpected, as people are having more social contact and spending more time indoors in the colder months,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health. “It is however a reminder that the Delta variant will spread rapidly when given the chance, and that getting vaccinated and continuing to practice public health precautions in our interactions with others is of prime importance. Through our case and contact investigations we are seeing clusters of cases amongst households, as well as from social events in private settings where precautions have been relaxed or are absent.”

There are nine people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in local hospitals, including three in area ICUs.

There are nine active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Another 99 cases were confirmed to be variants of concern.

The breakdown of the region's 6,908 lab-confirmed variant cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,400 are the Delta variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Health officials said unvaccinated people continue to be at highest risk from COVID-19. As of Monday, partners have administered 901,916 doses of vaccine. In the 12+ eligible population, 91.35 per cent have received at least one dose and 88.28 are fully vaccinated. As for the entire population of the region, 78.67 per cent have received one dose and 76.02 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Provincially, Ontario added another 480 COVID-19 cases on Monday. The seven-day average for new cases has risen to 476, up from 371 this time last week.

Ontario's positivity rate sits at 2.2 per cent.

To date, the province has reported 603,711 COVID-19 cases, including 589,711 recoveries and 9,900 deaths.

The province reached another vaccine milestone on Monday, with 85 per cent of eligible 12+ residents now fully vaccinated.

With files from CTV Toronto