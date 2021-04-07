106 Sask. COVID-19 fines issued since start of pandemic, 5 paid

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 106 COVID-19 charges under the Public Health Act have been laid in Saskatchewan.

Based on information from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice, 11 of those charges have resulted in convictions as of March 31. Fines have been fully collected for five of those fines.

Another 83 charges are pending a court date and resolution.

The remaining 12 charges were withdrawn, a nullity or jurisdiction was lost.