106-year-old woman leaves 'transformative' $34M gift to Victoria seniors foundation

The 106-year-old daughter of a family that settled in Victoria in the 1890s has left a multimillion-dollar bequest to help other Victoria seniors.

Kathleen Sheret, daughter of plumbing company founder Andrew Sheret, died in 2021.

The Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation announced Thursday that Sheret left a $34-million donation to the organization, calling it "one of the largest legacy gifts ever dedicated to seniors care in Canada."

The chair of the foundation says that, after surviving on a shoestring budget for years, the money will allow the group to do more for seniors and those who care for them.

"We are immensely thankful for this transformative gift," said board chair Casey Ralph in a release.

The foundation was established in 1982 as the Juan de Fuca Hospitals Foundation and became the Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation in 2001.

"We are so grateful for Ms. Sheret's generosity and the positive impact it will have in allowing people to age with dignity," executive director Lori McLeod said in the release.

"We will be strategic and carefully craft any initiatives, but we do know that, with this gift, and the support of our current and future donors, the Eldercare Foundation will continue to lead and effect the changes that are desperately needed for seniors care in our region."

